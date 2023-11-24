Cold air is locked in before snow closes out the weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Brr! Crisp, cold air has settled in and kept highs today around the freezing mark. Temperatures like this are more inline with the Christmas holiday rather than Thanksgiving. As the busy shopping days are underway, plan on wearing a coat into the stores because the cold isn’t moving out. See how long the 30s last on the 7-Day Forecast. The nice and dry weather will continue, but the sunshine has done it’s work for awhile. Plus, we are still keeping track of the snow chances late in the weekend.

Lows tonight will be chilly again in the low 20s. (WNEM)

This Evening & Overnight - The sunshine from the day was wonderful and hopefully you enjoyed it before it set at 5:04pm. In the dark of the night, clouds will start to fill back in. There won’t be much if any sunshine by Saturday morning as the clouds are here to stay. Temperatures fall from the 30s into the 20s with a low around 22 degrees expected. Winds will start to shift overnight going from the northwest to the southwest. Wind speeds will be around 5-10mph.

Saturday - The dry weather continues! It will be easy going store to store in local towns for Small Business Saturday. This is our last dry day in the stretch, so for those traveling this day won’t have weather issues. Skies will be filled with clouds all day long, so sunglasses won’t be necessary. Temperatures struggle to warm up under the clouds. Readings will get into the low to mid 30s, and be similar to what we felt on Friday. Winds still have the southwest wind around 5-10mph.

Cool temperatures for Small Business Saturday. (WNEM)

Sunday - At the end of the holiday weekend, Sunday will be busy with travelers heading home. It is not ideal to have a system moving through the Midwest during that time, but the details are becoming clearer. Snowfall is likely on Sunday beginning around mid to late morning.

Snow starts Sunday morning. (WNEM)

Snow continues throughout the afternoon and evening. (WNEM)

The light snow will continue through the day and won’t wrap up until nighttime. Still snow showers will be firing off Lake Michigan. Snow accumulations will be around an inch, but ground temperatures and the duration of the snow falling are all factors to keep in mind when measuring snow. Of course whenever snow is falling, be mindful on roadways.

Snow total expected from Sunday morning to Sunday night, November 26, 2023. (WNEM)

Snow totals will be similar to the snowfall we picked up on Halloween night. We’ll continue to have updates here, on air, and on the TV5 First Alert Weather app. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the low to mid 30s which is almost 10 degrees below average.

