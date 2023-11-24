Colder for Black Friday shopping, then snow to close the weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Cold air from Canada is making a swift entrance into Mid-Michigan for this Black Friday. Be prepared to bundle up as it’s certainly more of a winter jacket day if you’re heading out shopping! Outside of the cold weather, we don’t see precipitation returning until Sunday. There, it will be in the form of a light, steady snow. Some light accumulations are going to be possible, so if you love the snow then this is exciting! Fortunately, the lighter nature of the snow means minimal impacts to our roadways. We expect them to mostly stay wet like on Halloween.

Black Friday 🎁

Air temperatures are in the 20s this morning while wind chills are running in the teens, so it’s a much colder morning compared to Thanksgiving! If you’re trying to be one of the first in line at your favorite store this morning, expect wind chills to stay in the teens. We’ll only see wind chills max-out around 25 degrees this afternoon. Highs will only be around 33 degrees which is close to 12 degrees below Thanksgiving’s high temperatures.

It'll be a quiet day, but much colder! (WNEM)

We’ve had a couple lake-effect flurries near Houghton Lake this morning, there is the possibility for a few flurries to clip Huron County too, but snow isn’t a concern for today overall. Clouds will start to clear up even more into the afternoon leading to partly to mostly sunny conditions.

Tonight

Lows will fall to around 21 degrees with increasing clouds overnight, but the wind will slow back down. Speeds will only be from 5 to 10 mph with the direction shifting from the northwest to the southwest. If you have any other weekend travels ahead of you, give the car a few extra minutes to warm up on Saturday morning!

Weekend Outlook

Skies will be back to mostly cloudy coverage for Saturday with a high around 36 degrees. The wind will be southwesterly at 5 to 15 mph so wind chills will be in the upper 20s by the afternoon. Dry weather will hold all day, even in Detroit, which is great news if you’re traveling there to support our Mid-Michigan teams playing the MHSAA Football State Championships this weekend! Saturday will see Ubly taking on Ottawa Lake Whiteford and Almont taking on Kingsley. Forecasts for outside of Ford Field are available right here.

Saturday will have highs around 36 degrees. (WNEM)

Saturday night will have a low of 26 degrees here in Mid-Michigan. The clouds will hold on through the entirety of the night, but the low bringing Sunday’s snow will be on the way!

Late in the morning on Sunday is where we see snow starting to pick up, first in our western counties. As this snow works in towards the east, it will maintain a steady pace turning most widespread into the early-mid afternoon. Into the evening and Sunday night the snow showers will still be around, though we expect to see coverage turning just more scattered.

Sunday will see a steady, widespread snow. (WNEM)

Snow accumulations by Sunday evening will be around 1″ or less. A lot of this will be on grassy and elevated surfaces, much like we saw on Halloween. Roads should mostly be wet, but we urge caution traveling into the evening as temperatures fall below freezing. Overpasses could become slick and dirt roads could become greasy.

Sunday sees snow totals around 1" or less. (WNEM)

Highs on Sunday only reach up to 35 degrees and we’ll have a south southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph. Highs turn a few degrees colder into Monday and Tuesday, take a look in the full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast! Have a great weekend!

Sunday will be around 35 degrees. (WNEM)

