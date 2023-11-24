FNL Forecasts: State Championship

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Good luck to our Mid-Michigan teams heading to the state finals this weekend! Although the games will be indoors at Ford Field, if you happen to head out around game time, here are your weather conditions in Downtown Detroit. Overall, the entire weekend stays cold but Saturday is a dry day before Sunday snow showers. If you’re heading down on Sunday to support the Corunna Cavaliers, be prepared for wet roads and potentially a few minor traffic delays due to the snow showers. However, this isn’t a major snow with accumulations staying at 1″ or less. Good luck to our teams and bring home the trophy!

Grand Rapids CC vs. Corunna (WNEM)

Ubly vs. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (WNEM)

Kingsley vs. Almont (WNEM)

