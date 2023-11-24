Frankenmuth’s ChristKindlMarkt one of many bringing the holiday spirit

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - Now that Thanksgiving is over and the food is starting to digest, many now have their sights set on Christmas.

You’ll find no shortage of Christmas spirit in Frankenmuth, specifically at the ChristKindlMarkt, held at the Frankenmuth Farmer’s Market.

The market, modeled after those held in Germany, is filled with artisans selling their handmade crafts and goods that you won’t find at any old superstore.

Kids can visit with Santa, families can listen to live music, or for adults, enjoy a cup of hot spiced wine. There’s something for just about anyone.

The event starts this weekend, and is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, while being open at reduced hours on Sunday, which are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The market will also be open for the next two consecutive weekends.

