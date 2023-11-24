Friday, Nov. 24, 2023: 5 things you should know

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WNEM) - Good morning and happy Black Friday! Here are 5 stories you need to know to start your Friday.

1. The search for a Huron County woman missing in California will now continue on a limited basis. 66-year-old Ann Herford of Elkton, disappeared in a mountainous area about two hours outside Sacramento, while working there as a traveling nurse. Herford was reported missing last Tuesday and her car was found parked at a trailhead the next day.

2. Santa Claus is coming to Wenonah Park in Bay City on Friday night. He’ll be there for the annual tree-lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. There will also be hot chocolate, coffee, and horse-drawn carriage rides available.

3. The Holly Dickens Festival returns to downtown Holly. Festivities kick off Friday night with the Holly Dickens Lighted Parade at 6 p.m. The parade lines the parking lot of VFW Post 5587 on Airport Rd., before heading down Saginaw St. towards downtown. The tree lighting ceremony takes place following the parade, on Civic Drive--with a special visit from Santa Claus.

4. Friday also kicks off one local Toys for Tots drive. The Saginaw County chapter is collecting toys and monetary donations at the Mcdonald’s in Frankenmuth, located on Main Street. The kick-off event runs from 6-11 a.m. Friday. A donation of $10 or more earns you a free breakfast. To find a nearby drop-off site, visit here.

5. Support small businesses this weekend in Frankenmuth. The River Place Shops’ first “Tis the Season Weekend” begins this weekend. Children can greet Mr. and Mrs. Claus in Frankenmuth’s “Winter Wonderland.” There will also be traveling carolers singing all your favorite Christmas classics. “Tis the Season Weekends” will continue for the first three weekends in December.

