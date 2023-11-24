MSP, OSH teaming up to patrol for impaired drivers during ‘The Game’

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WNEM) - When it comes to Big Ten football, there is no rivalry when it comes to removing impaired drivers from the road for Michigan State Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

As excitement ramps up for the big game between the Wolverines and Buckeyes, law enforcement from both states are teaming up to sideline impaired drivers. It’s part of an effort to reduce crashes.

“Getting behind the wheel impaired is a choice and it’s the wrong one,” said Col. James F. Grady II, director of the Michigan State Police. “Protect yourself and others on the road by avoiding distractions, wearing your seatbelt and only driving sober.”

Whether you are heading to Ann Arbor this weekend, or hosting a party, MSP said fans don’t let fans drive drunk. If you are hosting a party, make sure everyone has a safe and sober way to and from their destination, and do not serve alcohol to anyone under 21 years of age.

“The most effective way to keep this weekend safe on Ohio and Michigan roads is for all motorists to make safety-conscious decisions,” said Col. Charles A. Jones, Ohio State Highway Patrol superintendent. “Regardless of whether you are rooting for the team in Scarlet and Gray, or Maize and Blue, the keys to safe driving, like so many things, can be a habit. Simple practices like obeying posted speed limits, ensuring everyone is buckled up, and designating a driver can mean everyone can enjoy The Game safely and responsibly.”

No matter which team wins, law enforcement said you can be on the winning team by designating a sober driver.

You are encouraged to dial #677 in Ohio or 911 in either state to report impaired drivers.

