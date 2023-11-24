Packers take down the Lions on Thanksgiving

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a tradition since 1934. Detroit hosting a game on Thanksgiving day.

This year, the Lions welcomed the Packers to Ford Field.

Green Bay started fast. Just 2:44 into the game, Jordan Love connected with former Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed for a 10-yard touchdown. That made it 7-0.

Detroit would answer back. Jared Goff fired one to Sam LaPorta for a 7-yard TD. The PAT was missed and it was 7-6.

The Packers would take over from there scoring 16 unanswered points to make it 23-6 at halftime.

The Lions would come out of half strong. Their opening drive of the second half was capped off by a David Montgomery 6-yard touchdown run. After a successful two-point conversion, it was 23-14.

Green Bay would respond later in the third quarter. Love would find Christian Watson for a touchdown to make it 29-14.

Detroit would add a touchdown with 41 seconds left in the 4th quarter but it was too little, too late as the Lions fall to the Packers 29-22.

Detroit hasn’t won on Thanksgiving since 2016.

The Lions will hit the road next Sunday when they take on the New Orleans Saints.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.