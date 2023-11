SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Central Michigan football team welcomed Toledo to Mt. Pleasant for their regular season finale.

The Chippewas entered the game 5-6 and needed a win to become bowl eligible.

The Rockets, who hadn’t lost in the MAC this season, wouldn’t trail the entire game.

Toledo defeated CMU, 32-17.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.