SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a cold start to Saturday with temperatures in the teens and twenties, we have started to slowly warm up a bit already but we wont be making it far! High temperatures are expected to top out in the middle 30s for most today. This of course means we will spend most of our day below-near freezing.

Thankfully though winds only gust up to about 10-15 mph, meaning while we will have some wind chill, the overall effects would be too drastic.

Clouds continue to increase making for cloudy skies, but dry conditions remain in place for all of today and tonight.

Low temperatures fall back into the twenties overnight.

Dry Saturday before some snow on Sunday (WNEM)

Expect another chilly start to the morning tomorrow as temperatures will have fallen into the twenties. Once again, however, we only climb into the lower-middle 30s during the afternoon tomorrow.

The main story for Sunday will be snow chances during the late morning-evening.

Right off the bat: all snow will be light and accumulations will be little

However, even though we have already had our first snowfall for many Mid-Michigan communities around Halloween, this will be our first chance for snow with a cold ground. Cold overnight lows and cool daytime highs the past few days have promoted a cooling trend in our ground temps and pavement temps just enough to allow for even light snow to accumulate on area roadways.

So, long story short: accumulations will be light and most likely on cars, roofs, & grass (plus any other elevated surfaces) but some minor accumulations will be possible on roads -- thus, some minor slick spots may be possible.

Snow showers will continue off and on through Sunday night and Monday.

Accumulations will likely range from a dusting up to 1″.

