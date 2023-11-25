Michigan State falls to Penn State 42-0 in final game of the season at Ford Field

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - The final game of MSU’s season filled with adversity took place at Ford Field against #11 ranked Penn State

From the start of the game, the Nittany Lions took full control. Drew Allar threw for 292 yards and 2 touchdowns and Kaytron Allen ran for 139 yards on the ground.

The Spartans offense was unable to keep drives alive with Kaitin Houser only throwing for 87 yards, his longest play coming from a Maliq Carr completion for 30 yards.

Penn State cruised to an easy victory with MSU taking their final loss of the year 42-0.

With the season over, the search for Michigan State’s next football head coach continues and in what might be Harlon Barnett’s final game as head coach, he had a message for his guys after the game.

”In life, you know, things will happen to all of us,” said Coach Barnett. “You guys will be able to look back on this season as a really adverse situation, and when these times hit in life like they do, like we all know they do. You live long enough, everybody in here knows what I’m talking about, you’ll look back and say “keep pushing.” I told them to keep pushing, because when you keep pushing on the other end there’s something better.”

