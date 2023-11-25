No. 3 Michigan beats No. 2 Ohio State 30-24 for 3rd straight win in rivalry

(David Dermer | Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — With Jim Harbaugh nowhere in sight and a scandal hanging over their heads, J.J. McCarthy and No. 3 Michigan stared down No. 2 Ohio State and ran the school’s win streak against the Buckeyes to three games with a 30-24 victory on Saturday in maybe the most consequential game in the history of the storied rivalry.

Michigan’s Rod Moore intercepted Kyle McCord’s wobbly pass intended for All-American Marvin Harrison Jr. at the Wolverines’ 21-yard line with 25 seconds left, setting off a wild celebration on the home team’s sideline.

McCarthy took a knee, Michigan fans poured over the brick walls of The Big House and onto the field and the Wolverines (12-0, 9-0) were off to their third straight Big Ten title game.

In a season of high expectations that now has a championship-or-bust feel, Michigan is a victory away from a third consecutive College Football Playoff appearance.

