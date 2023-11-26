Flint expo encourages shoppers to support small businesses

Every year when Black Friday ends, Small Business Saturday begins. It encourages shoppers to shop small and local.
By Lauren Piesko
Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Every year when Black Friday ends, Small Business Saturday begins. It encourages shoppers to shop small and local.

Flint’s annual small business Saturday expo is an event that helps local vendors grow. They cover the cost for small businesses to file for their LLC and reach more customers all in one place.

“Flint Small Business Saturday is really a neighborhood marketplace. We realize that it’s important to keep the dollars flowing in our community, so this is a great way for community members to support small businesses, to help keep them afloat, but to also support the economic vitality of our community,” said Ebonie Gipson, the founder of the event.

This year’s marketplace saw many first-time vendors, looking to build connections.

“I think, like, when I first started getting into business, that you’ll just be so focused on building, right? And so, to be able to get in to rooms like this, to rub shoulders with other entrepreneurs, it’s so much needed and also, just to support,” said Sparkle Rattler. founder of Promise Land Realty Group & Sparkle Media.

Other business owners have been coming back every year since the first event in 2017.

“So instead of, maybe, giving your dollars to a big box store, then, save some of that for some of our small businesses,” Gipson said.

Read next:
The Holly Dickens Festival Turns 50
The Holly Dickens Festival is celebrating 50 years.
Local woman donates 40-foot-tall spruce to spread holiday joy
A donation by a local woman is spreading holiday joy at Bay City’s Wenonah Park.
Michigan wins “The Game” for a third straight season
Michigan football
Ubly wins Division 8 state title rematch for first ever football state championship
Bearcats first State Title and Head Coach Eric Sweeney's final game

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSU hires Jonathan Smith as new Spartan Football head coach
Dry Saturday before some snow on Sunday
Dry Saturday before some snow on Sunday
TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast
Light snow moves through the area Sunday
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
Police arrested the boy's 47-year-old father on charges of criminal homicide, use of a weapon...
Father arrested in Thanksgiving fatal shooting of 10-year-old son

Latest News

Every year when Black Friday ends, Small Business Saturday begins. It encourages shoppers to...
Expo encourages visitors to "shop small"
The Holly Dickens Festival is celebrating 50 years.
The Holly Dickens Festival Turns 50
A donation by a local woman is spreading holiday joy at Bay City’s Wenonah Park.
Local woman donates 40-foot-tall spruce to spread holiday joy
A donation by a local woman is spreading holiday joy at Bay City’s Wenonah Park.
Local woman donates 40-foot-tall spruce to spread holiday joy
Here's a look at the top stories we are following this morning.
TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, November 26th