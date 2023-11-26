Flint expo encourages shoppers to support small businesses

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Every year when Black Friday ends, Small Business Saturday begins. It encourages shoppers to shop small and local.

Flint’s annual small business Saturday expo is an event that helps local vendors grow. They cover the cost for small businesses to file for their LLC and reach more customers all in one place.

“Flint Small Business Saturday is really a neighborhood marketplace. We realize that it’s important to keep the dollars flowing in our community, so this is a great way for community members to support small businesses, to help keep them afloat, but to also support the economic vitality of our community,” said Ebonie Gipson, the founder of the event.

This year’s marketplace saw many first-time vendors, looking to build connections.

“I think, like, when I first started getting into business, that you’ll just be so focused on building, right? And so, to be able to get in to rooms like this, to rub shoulders with other entrepreneurs, it’s so much needed and also, just to support,” said Sparkle Rattler. founder of Promise Land Realty Group & Sparkle Media.

Other business owners have been coming back every year since the first event in 2017.

“So instead of, maybe, giving your dollars to a big box store, then, save some of that for some of our small businesses,” Gipson said.

