The Holly Dickens Festival Turns 50

HOLLY, Mich. (WNEM) - The holidays have arrived in Holly, where the Holly Dickens Festival is returning to the village for its 50th year.

“The Holly Dickens Fest was started by some of the local merchants and it was really an effort, the grassroots beginning, I would say, of ‘shop local.’ All the shop owners can decorate their stores and have promotions and just put on that Dickens’ holiday feeling,” said Jerome Raska, a volunteer.

The festival is the longest running event dedicated to “A Christmas Story” author, Charles Dickens. Even classic Christmas curmudgeons like Mr. Scrooge are encouraging people to come visit.

“It’s all about raising money—that’s the part I like,” Scrooge said.

This year, the village is also saying thank you to important people in the community.

On December 9th, organizers are building a 50-foot-long banana split in the middle of the street. It will raise money for a memorial fundraiser for a local doctor and teacher who lost her life to breast cancer.

Many volunteers have made the annual festival a big part of their lives.

“Appropriately 15 years I’ve been volunteering and my children have too. Now they are 23 and 22 and they have been involved since they were about six or seven years old,” said Jennifer Warner, a volunteer. “All of our Christmas cards have a picture of the family dressed in Dickens attire.”

The Holly Dickens Festival continues for the next two weekends.

