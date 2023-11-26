The Holly Dickens Festival Turns 50

How village members are celebrating the holidays
Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Lauren Piesko
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLY, Mich. (WNEM) - The holidays have arrived in Holly, where the Holly Dickens Festival is returning to the village for its 50th year.

“The Holly Dickens Fest was started by some of the local merchants and it was really an effort, the grassroots beginning, I would say, of ‘shop local.’ All the shop owners can decorate their stores and have promotions and just put on that Dickens’ holiday feeling,” said Jerome Raska, a volunteer.

The festival is the longest running event dedicated to “A Christmas Story” author, Charles Dickens. Even classic Christmas curmudgeons like Mr. Scrooge are encouraging people to come visit.

“It’s all about raising money—that’s the part I like,” Scrooge said.

This year, the village is also saying thank you to important people in the community.

On December 9th, organizers are building a 50-foot-long banana split in the middle of the street. It will raise money for a memorial fundraiser for a local doctor and teacher who lost her life to breast cancer.

Many volunteers have made the annual festival a big part of their lives.

“Appropriately 15 years I’ve been volunteering and my children have too. Now they are 23 and 22 and they have been involved since they were about six or seven years old,” said Jennifer Warner, a volunteer. “All of our Christmas cards have a picture of the family dressed in Dickens attire.”

The Holly Dickens Festival continues for the next two weekends.

Read next:
Local woman donates 40-foot-tall spruce to spread holiday joy
A donation by a local woman is spreading holiday joy at Bay City’s Wenonah Park.
City of Flint offers cash for firearms
A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
Michigan wins “The Game” for a third straight season
Michigan football
Ubly wins Division 8 state title rematch for first ever football state championship
Bearcats first State Title and Head Coach Eric Sweeney's final game

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSU hires Jonathan Smith as new Spartan Football head coach
Dry Saturday before some snow on Sunday
Dry Saturday before some snow on Sunday
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
Penn State crushes Michigan State at Ford Field
Police arrested the boy's 47-year-old father on charges of criminal homicide, use of a weapon...
Father arrested in Thanksgiving fatal shooting of 10-year-old son

Latest News

A donation by a local woman is spreading holiday joy at Bay City’s Wenonah Park.
Local woman donates 40-foot-tall spruce to spread holiday joy
A donation by a local woman is spreading holiday joy at Bay City’s Wenonah Park.
Local woman donates 40-foot-tall spruce to spread holiday joy
Here's a look at the top stories we are following this morning.
TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, November 26th
Michigan takes down Ohio State at the Big House