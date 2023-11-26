Light snow moves through the area Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Dry conditions are in place to start our Sunday morning as snow is gradually making its way towards Mid-Michigan. As expected, snow will likely begin during the later morning hours. All the details are below.

Lets talk snow:

Right off the bat I’ll note that all snow in Mid-Michigan will be light and accumulations will be little, relative to what we regularly see deeper into the winter months. However, even though we have already had our first snowfall for many Mid-Michigan communities around Halloween, this will be our first chance for snow *with a cold ground*. What does that mean?:

Thanks to the cold overnight lows and cool daytime highs the past few days now, we’ve seen a cooling trend in our ground temps and pavement temps. Most of the stations that report ground temperatures around Mid-Michigan have 2″ depth temperatures between 32-36 degrees -- plenty cool enough to allow for even light snow to accumulate on area roadways.

Long story short: accumulations will be most likely on cars, roofs, & grass -- any surface that is elevated above the ground -- this goes for bridges & overpasses too! Some minor accumulations will be possible on roads and thus some minor slick spots may be possible. Given the higher volume of holiday travel expected today, and given that this is our first real opportunity for slick conditions, just be smart and plan on a few extra minutes of travel time. This is why we are giving this event a little more attention than we normally might during the winter.

Lets take a look at the numbers:

Slightly higher accumulations are expected from Flint up through the Thumb due to an axis of slightly heavier snow near the low-pressure system’s center. Still, only an inch to an inch and-a-half is expected here. Isolated accumulations up to 2″ are not out of the question but also not likely.

Slightly higher accumulations are expected along the northern and western fringes of Mid-Michigan due to lake effect late this afternoon and evening.

Elsewhere, a trace up to one inch is expected.

❄️ Here is your official TV5 snowfall forecast for Sunday ❄️ (WNEM)

High should sit in the lower-middle 30s today with light WSW winds only gusting to about 10mph.

Lows cool off into the 20s again overnight with a few passing snow showers.

Monday we only warm to around or below the freezing mark with passing lake effect snow showers. Skies will feature a mix of clouds and even a little bit of sunshine. Winds should gust between 20-30 mph resulting in wind chills stuck in the upper teens and twenties all day long.

TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast (WNEM)

