Local woman donates 40-foot-tall spruce to spread holiday joy

By Anna Kathman
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A donation by a local woman is spreading holiday joy at Bay City’s Wenonah Park.

A Christmas tree is part of the display at the park every year. The city said this year’s tree, an impressive 40-foot-tall blue spruce, was donated by Sue Grzegorczyk. Grzegorczyk and her family thought it would be something everyone could enjoy.

Moving a large tree is no easy task. The city said in a Facebook post that volunteers help move the tree.

Weights are installed on a crane to out-balance the tree. The donated spruce weighs almost 4,600 pounds. After the tree was secured, the city said it was cut, and safely moved onto a truck and transported to Wenonah Park where it was installed by Bay City Electric Light & Power.

Grzegorczyk did get to keep some pieces of the spruce to use for decoration at her home.

