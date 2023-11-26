Michigan wins “The Game” for a third straight season

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - For the third straight season, Michigan defeats Ohio State in “The Game.”

The Wolverines took down the Buckeyes 30-24 in Ann Arbor.

Michigan won the turnover battle 2-0 and saw Blake Corum rush 22 times for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

J.J. McCarthy went 16-20 for 148 yards and one touchdown.

The Wolverines went 3-3 on fourth down and won the time of possession with 33:28.

Michigan will now turn their focus to Iowa. The Wolverines and Hawkeyes will meet up in the Big Ten Championship game next Saturday in Indianapolis.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.