Michigan wins “The Game” for a third straight season

By Mark Pearson
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - For the third straight season, Michigan defeats Ohio State in “The Game.”

The Wolverines took down the Buckeyes 30-24 in Ann Arbor.

Michigan won the turnover battle 2-0 and saw Blake Corum rush 22 times for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

J.J. McCarthy went 16-20 for 148 yards and one touchdown.

The Wolverines went 3-3 on fourth down and won the time of possession with 33:28.

Michigan will now turn their focus to Iowa. The Wolverines and Hawkeyes will meet up in the Big Ten Championship game next Saturday in Indianapolis.

