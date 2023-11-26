Ubly wins Division 8 state title rematch for first ever football state championship

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - Today is the start of MHSAA Football State Finals here at Ford Field and for Ubly it’s a rematch of last year’s Division 8 State Title Game against Ottawa Lake Whiteford, but also it is the conclusion of one last ride for Head Coach Eric Sweeney in his final game with the Bearcats.

Starting in the 2nd quarter, Whiteford up 6-0. Evan Peruski on the run throws to Ryan Learman who gets the 18-yard gain for the 1st down for the Bearcats.

Ubly would get in the redzone and it’s 3rd down. Peruski gives it to Seth Maurer who spins his way into the endzone for the touchdown for Ubly to go up 7-6. Mauer had 138 yards for the Bearcats.

Now the Bobcats with possession. Ryin Ruddy takes the snap looking to throw but he’s going to get sacked by Mitchell Foote in the backfield as the big man makes the big play on defense.

3rd quarter and it’s 3rd down Ubly. Peruski rolling out looking to throw and he connects with Learman once again and he gets the touchdown. It’s now 14-6 Bearcats.

4th quarter and Ubly back in the redzone looking to put this game away. Luke Volmering takes the handoff and he gets in for the short touchdown making it a 2-score game for Ubly, and Coach Eric Sweeney’s last ride is complete as Ubly wins their first football state championship defeating Whiteford 21-6.

“We just knew it was Eric’s last year,” said Seth Mauer. “We knew it was our last year so we just decided to bring it and give it our all every game.”

“I’d like to say it’s been a four year struggle,” said Evan Peruski. “For me, this is my 3rd time being here so the first two times, I mean it was devastating. Coming into our Senior year, we didn’t know how good we were going to be. A lot of us even said hey, we might even lose in Districts if we end up playing New Lothrop or Harbor Beach. But our guys, all of us we came together as a group really well.”

“We’ve just been so close so many times,” said Head Coach Eric Sweeney. “We’ve won 10 Regionals in the last 20 years so we keep hearing “Oh you haven’t won the big one. You haven’t won the big one.” Well, we won the big one. It’s not as much for me personally but it’s for our community. You know, the support we get from the Thumb-Area is unreal. It just means a lot.”

High School Football State Finals will continue tomorrow when in the Division 5 Game, Corunna will face off against Grand Rapids Catholic Central at 4:00pm.

