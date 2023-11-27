The Ally Challenge raises more than $1M for charity

The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren announced how much money was raised from 2023′s tournament for charities in Genesee County.
By James Felton and Emily Keinath
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren announced how much money was raised from 2023′s tournament for charities in Genesee County.

“This is the single biggest charitable event in Genesee County. To have it in our community is an incredible blessing,” said Jamie Gaskin, CEO of the United Way of Genesee County.

The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren made the announcement on Monday, Nov. 27. Erin Stone is the director of business development and community engagement for the PGA Champions Tournament event.

“We raised over $1.18 million for charity, which is the fourth time the tournament - in its short life-span - has raised over a million dollars in its one-year, really one weekend of existence,” she said.

Gaskin told TV5 what his organization uses the money for.

“We can provide funding to more than a dozen programs across our community impacting housing, people who need shelter, homelessness issues, financial education, all kinds of things we need to build a vibrant community,” he said.

In all, more than 35 charities received money from The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren this year, with a portion of that for more than 20 programs identified by the tournament’s primary beneficiary, the United Way of Genesee County.

Since 2018, the tournament has raised over $7 million for charity.

“With the help and support of the fans in the community - people coming out attending, coming to the golf tournament, coming to the concerts that happen throughout the week - every single dollar invested in the tournament comes right back around to our charity and our community partners,” said Stone.

The 2024 Ally Challenge presented by McLaren will take place Aug. 19 through Aug. 25 at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club in Grand Blanc Township.

