Center St. in Sanford to close for dam reconstruction

It'll be closed from Oak to Cedar Streets.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:23 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SANFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - Center Street in Sanford will close to through traffic starting Monday, Nov. 27, to begin dam reconstruction, according to the village.

The closures and repairs come three-and-a-half years after flooding devastated the village.

Center Street will be closed for approximately a year-and-a-half due to the dam reconstruction, village officials said. The street will be closed between Oak and Cedar streets.

The Sanford Dam is one of four dams being restored. The target restoration date of Sanford Lake is around Memorial Day 2026.

The Four Lakes Task Force (FLTF) will hold an upcoming informational meeting on Dec. 6 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. You can register here.

