Corunna’s historic season ends at Ford Field as they fall to Grand Rapids Catholic Central

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - The undefeated Corunna Cavaliers played in their first High School Football State Championship game against Grand Rapids Catholic Central in Division 5. The Cavs goal at the beginning of the year was to play in 14 games. Now, could they win the last one?

In the 1st quarter, Catholic Central is driving. Connor Wolf finds some room to run and try’s to stay up but fumbles the ball He was called down but after review, it was overturned and Corunna gets the ball.

Still scoreless going into the 2nd quarter. The Cougars would get on the doorstep as Wolf rushes it in for the score make it a 7-0 game. Catholic Central would score on their next drive to make it 14-0 at half.

3rd quarter and Corunna’s offense gets in rhythm. Wyatt Bower finds his brother Tarick Bower down field and powers his way close to the goal line.

On 4th down, Wyatt Bower sees an opening runs it, reaches the endzone but the ball pops out. He would break the plane for the touchdown and Corunna makes it a one score game.

4th quarter and the Cougars are now up 21-7. Wyatt Bower looks and goes for it all in the endzone but is picked off by Mill Coleman III and that would do it.

Catholic Central wins 21-7 to capture their 6th state title in eight years and Corunna incredible season ends one wins short.

After the game, Head Coach Steve Herrick and the players talked about today’s tough performance.

“They did a good job stopping us in the first half and we just couldn’t get things going,” said Coach Herrick. “I think our kids played hard, tremendous. Very talented players well coached by my coaching staff and who played their butts off tonight and I appreciate everything they’ve done all season.”

“All year we really didn’t get the respect that we deserve and just battling with these guys, trying to put us on the map and I feel like it did a little bit more this year,” said quarterback Wyatt Bower.

Corunna finished their season at 13-1 which the best season in program history and one that will never be forgotten by this community.

