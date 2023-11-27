Flint’s own Kyle Kuzma brings holiday spirit to women in jail

The Holiday Season is upon us which is a time all about giving and one local NBA star is giving back to people who are in special need of some holiday spirit.
By Austin Szumowicz
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:18 AM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Flint’s own Kyle Kuzma from the Washington Wizards stopped by the Genesee County Jail tonight and brought with him some gifts for the inmates and their children.

Kyle Kuzma’s Family Foundation launched a partnership with I.G.N.I.T.E to support mothers who are incarcerated and support them in the re-entry process in Flint throught the R.I.S.E Program.

Kyle and his foundation unveiled two renovated jail cells called “Kuz’s Corner” and also made a 60-thousand dollar valued donation of clothes and other goods.

Kuzma just hopes he brought some joy to these families today.

“Me and my mom really started this foundation in the focus of single monthers and underpriveledged kids and it kind of just falls in line with what I really believe and I’m passionate about,” said Kuzma. “Growing up we didn’t have a lot of help and my mom made a lot of ends meets for us. So you know I think it’s just part of the platform that I have and just the duty to society whatever that means.”

