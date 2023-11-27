Habitat for Humanity getting closer to completing home construction

The Habitat for Humanity of Bay County is making sure one local family has a place to stay warm in the coming months.
By Emily Keinath
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Habitat for Humanity of Bay County is making sure one local family has a place to stay warm in the coming months.

A modular home was set on its base Monday afternoon, Nov. 27, in Bay City. The project for this home was started in 2019, but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and rising lumber costs.

The new homeowner was on hand to help with construction today.

The organization said it doesn’t just give away houses to anyone.

“In order to be a partner family you have to get a mortgage, you have to put in 250 hours of sweat equity, you have to go through financial education classes. There’s all sorts of stuff you have to do,” sais Brian Krause, the executive director for Habitat for Humanity of Bay County.

The home is expected to be completed in the next two months.

Habitat for Humanity of Bay County said it plans to build three more homes in Bay City in 2024.

Read next:
MSP, mother save choking child’s life on Thanksgiving
Michigan State Police
The Ally Challenge raises more than $1M for charity
The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren announced how much money was raised from 2023′s...
WATCH: 12-year-old boy from Ann Arbor flees from police in stolen forklift
Stolen Forklift Pursuit 11/25/23
Couple and their 2 dogs killed in plane crash Sunday morning
Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal plane crash that happened Sunday morning...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a traffic alert.
Southbound I-75 back open following several crashes
Toledo police lights
Police: Icy roads cause deadly crash on southbound I-75
TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast
Light snow moves through the area Sunday
A donation by a local woman is spreading holiday joy at Bay City’s Wenonah Park.
Local woman donates 40-foot-tall spruce to spread holiday joy
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update

Latest News

Here's a look at some of our top stories.
TV5 News Update: Monday evening, Nov. 27
FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh looks to catch a pass before an NCAA college football...
Jim Harbaugh, set to return to sideline, wonders who could have it better than the No. 2 Wolverines
The Habitat for Humanity of Bay County is making sure one local family has a place to stay...
Habitat for Humanity getting closer to completing home construction
Michigan State Police
MSP, mother save choking child’s life on Thanksgiving