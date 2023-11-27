Habitat for Humanity getting closer to completing home construction

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Habitat for Humanity of Bay County is making sure one local family has a place to stay warm in the coming months.

A modular home was set on its base Monday afternoon, Nov. 27, in Bay City. The project for this home was started in 2019, but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and rising lumber costs.

The new homeowner was on hand to help with construction today.

The organization said it doesn’t just give away houses to anyone.

“In order to be a partner family you have to get a mortgage, you have to put in 250 hours of sweat equity, you have to go through financial education classes. There’s all sorts of stuff you have to do,” sais Brian Krause, the executive director for Habitat for Humanity of Bay County.

The home is expected to be completed in the next two months.

Habitat for Humanity of Bay County said it plans to build three more homes in Bay City in 2024.

