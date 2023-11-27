Icy roads expected tonight and Monday morning

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The steadier snow has come to and end across Mid-Michigan and now our main concern will be any wetness left behind by today’s snow causing icy roads tonight and tomorrow.

We have already received numerous reports from across Mid-Michigan of various roads and overpasses being partially glazed over with a light coating ice.

Given cooling temperatures overnight into the 20s, and wind chills falling into the teens, these slick roads are expected to remain a threat well into Monday morning.

Winds are gradually becoming more gusty as we head through the overnight hours. As such, along with cooling temperatures, wind chills will become quite cold tonight and early tomorrow morning. Wind chills as low as the 20s and teens are expected.

Isolated passing snow showers will be possible at times tonight but minor to no impacts are expected.

Tv5 First Alert Sunday Evening Forecast (WNEM)

High temperatures tomorrow will only warm into the lower 30s, right around the freezing mark -- this should be the coldest day since March 18th.

Winds will be gusty between 20-30 mph from the west. Such cool temperatures and strong winds will promote wind chills stuck in the lower 20s and teens just about all day long, no matter what time of day it is. Plan on it being chilly for your Monday.

We still have the chance for passing snow showers at times Monday possibly bringing minor accumulations here and there. The best chances for these showers will be in northern and western Mid-Michigan -- those who are closer to Lake Michigan. Some more localized lake effect shower-banding may be possible in the Thumb as well.

