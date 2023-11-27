Monday, Nov. 27, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Good morning and happy Monday! Hope the holiday weekend was enjoyable. If you are back to work or school today, here are five stories to know before the day begins.

1. Three-and-a-half years after flooding devastated the Village of Sanford, Center Street will close to traffic for about a year-and-a-half for the reconstruction of the dam that failed in 2020. The closed portion stretches from Oak to Cedar Streets. The Sanford Dam is one of four being restored. The target restoration date of Sanford Lake is around Memorial Day 2026.

It'll be closed from Oak to Cedar Streets. (Village of Sanford)

2. The owner of a Clio apartment complex has until tomorrow to turn on the heat for residents. Pine Ridge Apartments under a city deadline after getting a violation notice. People complaining there’s no heat in the buildings at 526 and 528 Pine. If the owner doesn’t fix the problem by tomorrow, police will issue a ticket. Temperatures are expected to drop down to 22-degrees tonight. Under the terms spelled out by the notice, if the situation isn’t resolved, people could be ordered to leave.

3. Today, the Ally Challenge is giving back. The golf tournament is expected to make an announcement about a charitable donation celebrating the money raised for the United Way of Genesee County. Other charities getting a boost will also be recognized. Tournament officials and the CEO of the United Way are expected to speak. That’s at 1 p.m. today.

4. Have holiday lights that don’t work? Recycle them! The Bay City Department of Public Works bringing back its holiday lights recycling drive. There are several drop-off locations. The drive starts today and goes until Jan. 8. You are asked not to put any string lights in your curbside recycling bins.

5. Genesee County Animal Control is hosting a special Monday deal from noon until 6 p.m. It will waive all adoption fees for all available animals. If you live in Genesee County, you will have to pay a $10 license fee. This is a one-day only deal.

TOMORROW IS THE DAY!! Join us on Monday, November 27th from 12-6 pm for our Cypaw Monday Adoption Event! We will be... Posted by Genesee County Animal Control on Sunday, November 26, 2023

Catch WNEMTV5 Wake-Up from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and TV5 News at 9 weekdays.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.