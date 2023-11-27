MSP, mother save choking child’s life on Thanksgiving

By WNEM Digital
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WEST BRANCH TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A 5-year-old had their life saved by a Michigan State Police trooper and their mother after choking on Thanksgiving.

On Thursday, Nov. 23, at 1:40 p.m., MSP West Branch Post troopers responded to a residence on Simmons Road in West Branch Township for a report of a child choking.

Upon arrival, Trooper Keegan Taylor found the 5-year-old child wasn’t breathing and was unresponsive, according to MSP.

The child’s mother was performing CPR, MSP said, adding Taylor took over life-saving measures with assistance from the mother.

According to MSP, after several rounds of CPR the child began breathing on their own.

The child was taken to a local hospital for further medical treatment and has since made a full recovery, MSP said.

