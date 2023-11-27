Northern Lights could be intense this winter

Experts say aurora borealis is expected to intensify until mid-2024
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Experts say the Northern Lights could be intense this winter.

The Northern Lights, or aurora borealis, occurs when a magnetic solar wind interacts with the Earth’s magnetic sphere. According to the National Weather Service, we are nearing the peak of a solar cycle. That means the Northern Lights will continue to intensify until mid-2024.

The National Weather Service says for those who want to see aurora borealis this winter, chances are best at the end of the season.

“The challenge for us here in the U.P., especially during the late fall through the early part of the winter is a large majority of the time we have a lot of clouds across the area,” said Matt Zika, National Weather Service meteorologist. “So, it’s rare to get the perfect conditions during the first half of the winter. Usually by later in the winter into the early part of the spring, we still have quite a bit of nighttime darkness throughout the night and we tend to see more clear days during that time.”

Zika said the best way to see the lights this year is to look north between midnight and 2 a.m. in a place away from clouds and city lights. Check the Northern Lights forecast here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo police lights
Police: Icy roads cause deadly crash on southbound I-75
There is a traffic alert.
Southbound I-75 back open following several crashes
Michigan State Police
Investigation places 3 MSP Flint post staff members on leave
Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal plane crash that happened Sunday morning...
Couple and their 2 dogs killed in plane crash Sunday morning
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Foul play not suspected after body found in vent at college arts center in Michigan

Latest News

Good morning and happy Tuesday, mid-Michigan! We are quieter this morning compared to Monday,...
Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023: 5 things you need to know
Here's a look at some of the stories we're following.
TV5 news update: Tuesday morning, Nov. 28
none
Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023: 5 things you need to know
Airdrop
New iPhone update draws some concern from law enforcement
Apple has rolled out their newest iPhone iOS 17 update and a new feature called NameDrop has...
New iPhone update draws some concern from law enforcement