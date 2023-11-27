Police: Icy roads cause deadly crash on southbound I-75

Download the free WNEM-TV5 streaming app to stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather and sports.
By Emily Keinath
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A man died after he was hit by a pickup truck on southbound I-75 in Genesee County on Monday morning.

On Monday, Nov. 27 at 5:11 a.m., Grand Blanc Township police and fire crews responded to the crash on southbound I-75, south of N. Holly Road.

Upon arriving to the scene, responding officers discovered several vehicles crashed and one man who suffered deadly injuries, according to police.

The investigation showed a Ford Expedition was travelling southbound when it hit ice and lost control, police said, adding it hit the guardrail and ended up coming to rest on the shoulder of the median.

The vehicle’s two occupants got out to look at the damage. That is when a Lincoln Mark LT pickup truck, also travelling southbound, lost control on the ice and hit one of the Ford’s occupants, police said.

The driver of the Ford, a 41-year-old Flint man, died, police said, adding the 62-year-old Flint resident driving the Lincoln was not injured.

The southbound lanes of I-75 were closed for three hours while the Crash Investigation Reconstruction Team investigated, which is ongoing.

Related: Southbound I-75 back open following several crashes

Police are reminding motorists to slow down and drive for the road conditions. If you happen to become involved in a crash, it is always best to remain in your vehicle, police said.

Read next:
Foul play not suspected after body found in vent at college arts center in Michigan
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Michigan gas prices at new low in 2023, says AAA
Nationally, the price per gallon is up about a nickel. In Lexington, the price per gallon is up...
Tips to avoid buying counterfeit products on Cyber Monday
Using Cell Phone
Center St. in Sanford to close for dam reconstruction
It'll be closed from Oak to Cedar Streets.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a traffic alert.
Southbound I-75 back open following several crashes
TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast
Light snow moves through the area Sunday
A donation by a local woman is spreading holiday joy at Bay City’s Wenonah Park.
Local woman donates 40-foot-tall spruce to spread holiday joy
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Ubly wins Division 8 state title rematch for first ever football state championship

Latest News

Here's a look at some of the stories we're following.
TV5 news update: Monday afternoon, Nov. 27
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Foul play not suspected after body found in vent at college arts center in Michigan
Good morning and happy Monday! Hope the holiday weekend was enjoyable. If you are back to work...
Monday, Nov. 27, 2023: 5 things you need to know
There is a traffic alert.
Southbound I-75 back open following several crashes
The holidays have arrived in Holly, where the Holly Dickens Festival is returning to the...
The Holly Dickens Festival Turns 50