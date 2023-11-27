Police: Icy roads cause deadly crash on southbound I-75

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A man died after he was hit by a pickup truck on southbound I-75 in Genesee County on Monday morning.

On Monday, Nov. 27 at 5:11 a.m., Grand Blanc Township police and fire crews responded to the crash on southbound I-75, south of N. Holly Road.

Upon arriving to the scene, responding officers discovered several vehicles crashed and one man who suffered deadly injuries, according to police.

The investigation showed a Ford Expedition was travelling southbound when it hit ice and lost control, police said, adding it hit the guardrail and ended up coming to rest on the shoulder of the median.

The vehicle’s two occupants got out to look at the damage. That is when a Lincoln Mark LT pickup truck, also travelling southbound, lost control on the ice and hit one of the Ford’s occupants, police said.

The driver of the Ford, a 41-year-old Flint man, died, police said, adding the 62-year-old Flint resident driving the Lincoln was not injured.

The southbound lanes of I-75 were closed for three hours while the Crash Investigation Reconstruction Team investigated, which is ongoing.

Related: Southbound I-75 back open following several crashes

Police are reminding motorists to slow down and drive for the road conditions. If you happen to become involved in a crash, it is always best to remain in your vehicle, police said.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.