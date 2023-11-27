Scattered snow continues Tuesday, cold wind chills

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a huge gap between our Halloween snow and recent days, we finally picked up an accumulating snowfall once again on Sunday.

Those snow showers have continued today around Mid-Michigan, though most of that snow has been fairly light with many areas just experiencing flurries, with snow being more consistent on the west side of the state. Scattered snow is expected to stick around occasionally over the next few days, with some additional minor accumulations possible.

For a look at your entire week, be sure to check out your First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

This Evening & Overnight

Scattered snow will pass through at times tonight and with temperatures well below freezing, we’ll need to be mindful on the roads through tonight, especially untreated areas, elevated surfaces, and back roads. The accumulations should remain under 1″ for most through 7 AM Tuesday, however, any stronger bands of lake-effect snow may be able to put down some accumulations that are slightly higher in isolated areas.

Temperatures will drop into the teens and low 20s for overnight lows, with wind chills dipping into the single digits for tomorrow morning’s commute and bus stops. Winds overnight will be west northwesterly around 5 to 15 miles per hour, becoming more northwesterly by the morning.

Tuesday

Scattered snow will remain possible on Tuesday, primarily in the morning and early afternoon before we get a brief break during the evening hours. With the northwesterly flow, our traditional lake-effect zones in the far north (Roscommon, Ogemaw counties etc.) and the northern Thumb off of Saginaw Bay will be most prone to snow showers tomorrow. These areas may pick up an inch or two of accumulation.

Elsewhere, accumulations should be lighter, if any, through the day on Tuesday with snow not expected to be quite as consistent outside of those aforementioned areas.

Some may be lucky enough to get a peek of sun early in the day, but don’t expect that to last too long, with lake-effect clouds quickly filling back in through the morning and early afternoon. Another chilly day will be expected with highs in the 20s, and wind chills feeling more like the teens.

Winds will be northwesterly around 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts near 25 miles per hour.

Another quick snow will be possible late Tuesday night into Wednesday, with another round of minor accumulations if any (early indications generally less than 1″).

