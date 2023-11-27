Slick roads Monday morning: some extra time is needed

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Mid-Michigan is waking up to a wintry wonderland this morning after a fresh snowfall on Sunday. It’s very picturesque with snow sticking to tree branches, but importantly it has also been sticking to some roads. Temperatures falling below freezing overnight have created icy patches as a result, especially on bridges and overpasses. A good rule of thumb to keep in mind this morning is that if a road is untreated, it will be icy.

More scattered snow chances will take Mid-Michigan through today, though snow showers will be more intermittent today compared to Sunday. Additionally, cold and brisk weather holds on through Tuesday before a slight warm-up midweek. Take a sneak peek of that in the full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Monday Morning Traffic

With the fresh coating of snow and sub-freezing temperatures, we’ve seen slower traffic flows on many Mid-Michigan roadways. Notably, I-75 north of Bay City and the Beaver Rd exit are showing speeds occasionally closer to 50-55 mph. We’ve seen even slower traffic flows on US-23 in northern Livingston County, just south of Fenton. I-69 between Flint and Lansing has also had traffic flows between 50 and 55 mph as well, also leading to some additional time needed.

In addition to bridges and overpasses developing icy patches, dirt and unimproved roads are going to have a tendency to be greasy this morning too. There have been no school delays or closures so far today, but we’ll keep you updated if any do come in. You can always check on our School Closings page, we recommend you save it to your bookmarks as we head into this winter season!

Monday

The bus stops are going to have some icy sidewalks and even a few scattered snow showers, especially bus stops in Alma, Mt. Pleasant, Clare, and Owosso. Temperatures aren’t expected to change much today either, bus stops will start around 28 degrees before highs in the afternoon only reach around 29 degrees. With the breeze picking up, wind chills are going to stay in the teens all day long. Our wind will be westerly at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. Definitely grab your winter jacket today!

Monday will be a brisk day! (WNEM)

We’re now under a lake-effect pattern with that westerly wind so anyone in our western counties and up north will see the most persistent snow showers today. Huron County may be able to have a lake-effect band or two move inland today too thanks to some enhancement from the Saginaw Bay. Snow showers are going to turn more isolated into the evening and the upcoming overnight hours.

Snow showers will be more scattered today. (WNEM)

Tonight

Snow showers will be more isolated with partly cloudy skies developing. Overall, it’s going to be cold with a low of 19 degrees and wind chills that may drop into the single digits at times. The wind will be west northwesterly at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. With the snow being lake-effect, it’s many of our northwestern communities that see it on a spotty basis during the overnight hours.

Snow showers turn more isolated overnight. (WNEM)

Between the daytime and overnight snow showers, the most persistent areas such as Houghton Lake, Clare, Mt. Pleasant, Alma, Owosso, Bad Axe, and Port Hope could see an additional inch of snow. Most others will just see a dusting.

By Tuesday morning, some areas could pick up another inch. (WNEM)

Tuesday

Snow showers stay more isolated with a continued lake-effect flow which will also lead to partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be nearly identical to Monday with a high of 29 degrees and a breezy west northwest wind from 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. As a result, wind chills stay in the teens so stay bundled up! More time will have passed allowing road crews to get out, so more roads should be treated leading to better conditions on Tuesday.

Tuesday will be at a similar level of temperatures to Monday. (WNEM)

