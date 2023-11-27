Southbound I-75 back open following several crashes

GENESEE Co., Mich. (WNEM) - Southbound I-75 is back open in Genesee County after being closed for hours Monday morning due to several crashes.

The expressway was closed at Holly Road.

The Grand Blanc Township Police Department sponded to several crashes in the area, including one that was deadly.

