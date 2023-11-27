Southbound I-75 back open following several crashes

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENESEE Co., Mich. (WNEM) - Southbound I-75 is back open in Genesee County after being closed for hours Monday morning due to several crashes.

The expressway was closed at Holly Road.

The Grand Blanc Township Police Department sponded to several crashes in the area, including one that was deadly.

