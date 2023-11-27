WATCH: 12-year-old boy from Ann Arbor flees from police in stolen forklift

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Police chased down a 12-year-old boy who stole a forklift at Forsythe Middle School Saturday night.

On Nov. 25, at 6:45 p.m. police went to Forsythe Middle School in Ann Arbor on a report of a kid attempting to steal a construction vehicle. When they arrived, police found the vehicle, a Construction Genie GTH-636 Telehandler, equipped with a forklift, being driven on Brooks Street near Pearl Street with no lights on.

The pursuit was definitely not high speed, as multiple officers drove at speeds of 15 to 20 miles per hour with emergency lights and sirens on. The construction vehicle ended up hitting 10 parked cars when going through the Georgetown Boulevard neighborhood.

After an hour, the vehicle stopped in the area of M-14 and Gotfredson where the driver, a 12-year-old boy, was arrested and put in a juvenile detention center.

No one was injured in the pursuit.

The vehicle was unlocked with the key hidden inside the cab.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a traffic alert.
Southbound I-75 back open following several crashes
TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast
Light snow moves through the area Sunday
A donation by a local woman is spreading holiday joy at Bay City’s Wenonah Park.
Local woman donates 40-foot-tall spruce to spread holiday joy
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Ubly wins Division 8 state title rematch for first ever football state championship

Latest News

Michigan State Police
Investigation places 3 MSP Flint post staff members on leave
Toledo police lights
Police: Icy roads cause deadly crash on southbound I-75
Here's a look at some of the stories we're following.
TV5 news update: Monday afternoon, Nov. 27
Good morning and happy Monday! Hope the holiday weekend was enjoyable. If you are back to work...
Monday, Nov. 27, 2023: 5 things you need to know