Wind, cold, and snow remain early this week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A taste of winter has arrived early before the official start to Meteorological winter on Friday, December 1st. After picking up around an inch of snow on Sunday, a more festive look blankets mid-Michigan. Roadways were slick causing a slow start to Monday after the long holiday weekend. The Great Lakes will keep the forecast busy for the first half of this week.

Tuesday will be at a similar level of temperatures to Monday. (WNEM)

Today - We’re now under a lake-effect pattern with that westerly wind so anyone in our western counties and up north will see the most persistent snow showers today. Huron County may be able to have a lake-effect band or two move inland today too thanks to some enhancement from the Saginaw Bay. Snow showers are going to turn more isolated into the evening and the upcoming overnight hours.

Monday will be a brisk day! (WNEM)

West winds not only keep the snow showers in, but cold temperatures too. Wind chills throughout the day will be in the teens as winds gust around 20-25mph during the daylight hours. Once the sun sets, winds turn it down a notch gusting 15-20mph.

Snow showers turn more isolated overnight. (WNEM)

Tonight - Snow showers will be more isolated with partly cloudy skies developing. Overall, it’s going to be cold with a low of 19 degrees and wind chills that may drop into the single digits at times. The wind will be west northwesterly at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. With the snow being lake-effect, it’s many of our northwestern communities that see it on a spotty basis during the overnight hours.

By Tuesday morning, some areas could pick up another inch. (WNEM)

Between the daytime and overnight snow showers, the most persistent areas such as Houghton Lake, Clare, Mt. Pleasant, Alma, Owosso, Bad Axe, and Port Hope could see an additional inch of snow. Most others will just see a dusting.

Tuesday - Snow showers stay more isolated with a continued lake-effect flow which will also lead to partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be nearly identical to Monday with a high of 29 degrees and a breezy west northwest wind from 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. As a result, wind chills stay in the teens so stay bundled up! More time will have passed allowing road crews to get out, so more roads should be treated leading to better conditions on Tuesday.

