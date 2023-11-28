Blustery, cold Tuesday with more snow showers

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - You’ll want the same jacket and hat you had yesterday as you venture out into the cold today! We’re expecting another day of blustery, cold conditions where wind chills will be identical to Monday. The overall westerly flow of the wind will also keep lake-effect snow showers with us today, then a very weak disturbance brings a slightly better coverage of snow showers late tonight and on Wednesday morning.

After this, we are expecting quieter weather to take us into the end of the workweek. In addition to that, temperatures will be able to come up a bit hovering just on either side of 40 degrees. Interestingly, that’s actually right around normal for this time of year! The normal high by November 30th is 40 degrees. Take a look at the temperature outlook in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Today

Wind chills are sitting in the single digits early this morning as the wind remains brisk at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph from the northwest. That wind will shift towards the west into the afternoon and our strongest gusts today should reach right up to around 25 mph. Overall, it’s a cold morning where you’ll absolutely need to bundle up out at the bus stops. You might want to give your car an extra minute or two to warm up today too! Highs will only get up to around 28 degrees, the normal high today is 41 degrees. With the wind factored in, wind chills will only reach up to around 16-17 degrees at the most.

Tuesday will be another blustery day. (WNEM)

The lake-effect snow showers today will be most persistent in our typical lake-effect bands like Clare, Houghton Lake, West Branch, and occasionally Huron County. If you’re farther inland, it’ll be a day like yesterday where stray snow showers occasionally pass through, but you’ll mainly just see snow flakes blowing across the payment and drifting up along curbs.

Today we'll have more scattered snow showers. (WNEM)

Tonight

We’ll begin to see wind gusts increasing even more overnight, reaching up to around 30 mph by sunrise with the direction turning southwesterly. Sustained wind speeds will be from 10 to 15 mph. With a low of 21 degrees, it’ll be feeling like the single digits again as we wake up on Wednesday.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be breezy. (WNEM)

Skies will stay mostly cloudy overnight and with the aforementioned weak disturbance moving in, we’ll see slightly more scattered snow showers move into Mid-Michigan from the northwest. These are going to carry into Wednesday morning. Overall, we expect these snow showers to be steady and past some slick or slushy roads, we aren’t expecting any major issues on our roads. As always though, drive safe as you venture out in the morning!

Tuesday night will have more scattered snow showers. (WNEM)

Wednesday

Those scattered snow showers will move out of our area as the afternoon gets underway leading to dry weather for the second half of Wednesday, though clouds are going to remain stubborn. By Wednesday afternoon when those snow showers are done, along with the lake-effect from Tuesday, some areas in the northern tier of Mid-Michigan could see an additional 1″ to 3″ of snow. Huron County is in that range too, though totals there are likely to just be at the lower end of that range. With the colder temperatures, this will also be more of a fluffy snow.

By Wednesday afternoon, an additional 1-3" of snow is in-store. (WNEM)

Highs reach up to 36 degrees on Wednesday with a southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph by the afternoon. Those stronger wind gusts from Tuesday night will be able to carry into parts of Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be slightly warmer. (WNEM)

