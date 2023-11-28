Clean Energy Future package signed into law

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - A law signed by the governor promises to not only protect the environment, but also lower your energy bills.

TV5′s Trae Harris reported the Clean Energy Future bill lays out a plan for Michigan utility companies to transition to 100 percent renewable energy in less than 20 years.

“When you think about what this means to future generations, what this means to our economy, what this means to landowners, and to family budgets - this is a big deal,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Whitmer signed a new bill into law on Tuesday, Nov. 28 which will now make Michigan a national leader on clean and renewable energy.

“Off the bat, what this is going to mean for Michigan? Allow Michigan to pull in federal dollars, billions of federal dollars coming into our state to help adjust transition to clean energy,” said State Rep. Abraham Aiyash.

The Clean Energy Future bill aims for the goal of being 100 percent clean energy in the state by the year 2040.

Whitmer said the state is looking to generate 50 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2030 and would like to see it at 60 percent by 2035.

Clean energy won’t be the only resource provided by the new bill, as Whitmer expects an abundance of high paying jobs will come to Michigan.

“Michigan is the number one state in the Midwest for clean energy jobs and after we sign today’s bills, we are projected to add 160,000 more clean energy jobs,” she said.

The bill aims to bring Michiganders more options for affordable utility bills. Whitmer saaid those costs could be lowering by $145 per year on average.

The bill also expands energy efficiency programs allowing more opportunities for home clean energy projects to be done, like solar rooftop panels.

“When you think about what’s happening around the globe and how dangerous it is to be energy-dependent on other nations, and on resources of energy that could be disrupted that there’s not the current infrastructure for, that is an impact on the kitchen table,” Whitmer said.

In a statement to TV5, Consumers Energy said:

“Consumers Energy has remained a fierce advocate for a legislative solution that supports the governor’s ambitious MI Healthy Climate plan goals and balances clean, reliable, and affordable energy for our customers. Moving forward we will work to implement the targets through our integrated resource planning processes to ensure reliability and affordability for all our customers while upholding the latest standards in the latest renewable energy public acts.”

State Rep. and Republican Floor Leader Bryan Posthumus put out a statement opposing Tuesday’s signing, calling it a political move for a possible presidential run by Whitmer. He said in part:

“What the governor signed today is not a real plan for Michigan’s real energy issues. It is instead a very expensive and long-winded multi-billion-dollar campaign stunt for 2028 to appease the coastal elites in her party. [...] Now it’s clear she’s also willing to run away from what Michigan actually needs in the process.”

