Crash leads to arrest of 19-year-old

By Emily Keinath
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - An injury crash led to an arrest of a 19-year-old after Michigan State Police discovered a gun, drugs, and cash in the car.

On Monday, Nov. 27 at 4:30 p.m., MSP Caro Post troopers were dispatched to M-25 near Bradford Road in Wisner Township for a report of an injury crash.

According to MSP, the passenger, a 19-year-old Bay City man, was arrested after troopers discovered a bag containing a gun, suspected methamphetamine, unknown pills, suspected codeine in a prescription bottle, and a large amount of cash in the crashed car.

Crash leads to arrest of 19-year-old(Michigan State Police)

MSP said the man was lodged at the Tuscola County Jail.

