TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - An injury crash led to an arrest of a 19-year-old after Michigan State Police discovered a gun, drugs, and cash in the car.

On Monday, Nov. 27 at 4:30 p.m., MSP Caro Post troopers were dispatched to M-25 near Bradford Road in Wisner Township for a report of an injury crash.

According to MSP, the passenger, a 19-year-old Bay City man, was arrested after troopers discovered a bag containing a gun, suspected methamphetamine, unknown pills, suspected codeine in a prescription bottle, and a large amount of cash in the crashed car.

Crash leads to arrest of 19-year-old (Michigan State Police)

MSP said the man was lodged at the Tuscola County Jail.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.