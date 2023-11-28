The Final Showdown is set between Saginaw High and Arthur Hill

By Austin Szumowicz
Published: Nov. 27, 2023
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s one of the biggest rivalries in all of Michigan High School Basketball and this year will be the last time we see Saginaw High and Arthur Hill face off.

With both schools merging to form Saginaw United, it was announced that the final showdown between Hill and High will take place on February 16th at the Dow Event Center.

It’s being called the Game of Legends with alumni from both schools set to be recognized at the game.

Tickets will go on sale at the Dow Event Center on December 2nd.

Head Coaches Julian Taylor and Tony Davis know just how significant this game will be and expect an incredible turnout from the community of Saginaw as they close the final chapter of this historic rivalry.

“We’re expecting a great atmosphere that day,” said Saginaw High head Coach Julian Taylor. “For both teams being at the Dow, and that’s always been one of my dreams to coach at the Dow, formerly known as the Civic Center. So we’re just excited and that’s just going to be a beautiful day.”

Arthur Hill Head Coach Tony Davis told TV5, “It’s going to be huge for the community. We want everyone to come out and support both schools. It’s just going to be outstanding. We’ve got a lot going on that day and it’s going to be beautiful.”

