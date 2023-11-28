‘It’s a Godsend’: Giving Tuesday event helps veterans stay warm

A local Veterans Affairs (VA) hospital is encouraging the community to give back on Giving Tuesday.
By La'Nita Brooks and Emily Keinath
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A local Veterans Affairs (VA) hospital is encouraging the community to give back on Giving Tuesday.

The Aleda E. Lutz Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center is making sure veterans stay warm this winter.

“It’s something I love to do and it’s a joy to come to work everyday and give back to the veterans,” said Adam Hayward-Lupo, chief of Center for Development and Civic Engagement.

He is encouraging others to do the same. The Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center held a Giving Tuesday event on Nov. 28 to engage the community in supporting veterans.

“It’s something that really brings us all together and it’s much needed these days. So, it’s nice to see the community support that we’re getting here at the VA in Saginaw. It’s very overwhelming,” Hayward-Lupo said.

The center operates an 81-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation Community Living Center. It provides care to over 40,000 veterans in 35 counties from mid-Michigan to the Mackinac Bridge.

“What the nice part about it is we get items for the veterans in need, but also when I get to shake hands with someone and look in their eyes and see the respect, the admiration that they have for the veterans - I mean that’s the good stuff,” Hayward-Lupo said.

Tuesday’s event was an effort to collect items to get veterans winter ready. Supporters were asked to bring new and unopened winter gloves, hats, and thermal socks.

“They can bring all their needs to me. And everything I have, such as the items behind me, those items I give to them as they need to help them out during the cold months,” Hayward-Lupo said.

He said he doesn’t take the community support lightly.

“We really appreciate it. Every stitch, every dollar goes right to the veterans and it’s a Godsend from everyone,” he said. “Thank you.”

Giving Tuesday started in 2012 and is celebrated on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving as a global generosity movement.

Read next:
Court says prosecutor can’t use statements from teen in school threat case
File
Judge cites handwritten will and awards real estate to Aretha Franklin’s sons
Generic gavel picture
Independence Bridge to have nighttime closure on Nov. 29
The future of the Independence Bridge in Bay City is up in the air as more concerns crop up...
MSU introduces new head football coach, Jonathan Smith
MSU introduces new head football coach, Jonathan Smith

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo police lights
Police: Icy roads cause deadly crash on southbound I-75
Michigan State Police
Investigation places 3 MSP Flint post staff members on leave
There is a traffic alert.
Southbound I-75 back open following several crashes
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Foul play not suspected after body found in vent at college arts center in Michigan
Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal plane crash that happened Sunday morning...
Couple and their 2 dogs killed in plane crash Sunday morning

Latest News

A local Veterans Affairs (VA) hospital is encouraging the community to give back on Giving...
‘It’s a Godsend’: Giving Tuesday event helps veterans stay warm
File
Court says prosecutor can’t use statements from teen in school threat case
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2008 file photo, Aretha Franklin performs during the 85th annual...
Judge cites handwritten will and awards real estate to Aretha Franklin’s sons
The future of the Independence Bridge in Bay City is up in the air as more concerns crop up...
Independence Bridge to have nighttime closure on Nov. 29