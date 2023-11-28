‘It’s a Godsend’: Giving Tuesday event helps veterans stay warm

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A local Veterans Affairs (VA) hospital is encouraging the community to give back on Giving Tuesday.

The Aleda E. Lutz Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center is making sure veterans stay warm this winter.

“It’s something I love to do and it’s a joy to come to work everyday and give back to the veterans,” said Adam Hayward-Lupo, chief of Center for Development and Civic Engagement.

He is encouraging others to do the same. The Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center held a Giving Tuesday event on Nov. 28 to engage the community in supporting veterans.

“It’s something that really brings us all together and it’s much needed these days. So, it’s nice to see the community support that we’re getting here at the VA in Saginaw. It’s very overwhelming,” Hayward-Lupo said.

The center operates an 81-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation Community Living Center. It provides care to over 40,000 veterans in 35 counties from mid-Michigan to the Mackinac Bridge.

“What the nice part about it is we get items for the veterans in need, but also when I get to shake hands with someone and look in their eyes and see the respect, the admiration that they have for the veterans - I mean that’s the good stuff,” Hayward-Lupo said.

Tuesday’s event was an effort to collect items to get veterans winter ready. Supporters were asked to bring new and unopened winter gloves, hats, and thermal socks.

“They can bring all their needs to me. And everything I have, such as the items behind me, those items I give to them as they need to help them out during the cold months,” Hayward-Lupo said.

He said he doesn’t take the community support lightly.

“We really appreciate it. Every stitch, every dollar goes right to the veterans and it’s a Godsend from everyone,” he said. “Thank you.”

Giving Tuesday started in 2012 and is celebrated on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving as a global generosity movement.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.