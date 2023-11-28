Juvenile captured after escaping transport

By Emily Keinath
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHEPHERD, Mich. (WNEM) - A juvenile from Antrim County is back in custody after escaping from his transporters at the Shepherd McDonald’s, according to the Shepherd Police Department.

The police department said the incident occurred during the evening on Monday, Nov. 27.

Officers were immediately dispatched to the area and to the Shepherd Middle school where a girls basketball game was taking place, the police department said. A Smart911 message was sent to subscribers in a one-mile radius of the McDonald’s as well.

Investigators said the juvenile was caught and taken into custody 47 minutes after the initial call to 911, adding he was medically evaluated and the transport to the Lansing area resumed.

