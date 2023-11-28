Michigan man sentenced to 75-100 years in prison for human trafficking

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan man is facing serious prison time after being convicted of human trafficking in Oakland County.

Richard Coleman was sentenced to 75 to 100 years in prison after being arrested in a Sept. 2022 police sting. Police arrested Coleman after two victims accused Coleman of trafficking them.

Coleman was charged with 11 felony charges, including human trafficking, criminal sexual conduct, and maintaining a drug house.

“My office is focused on violent crime and human trafficking, which is why I formed the first-ever Trafficking Unit within the Prosecutor’s Office,” stated Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald in a statement. “The conviction and sentencing of this defendant make our community safer. That was only possible because of the bravery of the victims and the tremendous effort of Trafficking Unit Section Leader Cindy Brown, and the law enforcement investigators who worked tirelessly on this case.”

Coleman was convicted after an eight-day trial. He was found guilty on all counts.

