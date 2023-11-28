MSU introduces new head football coach, Jonathan Smith

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University will hold a noon press conference introducing its new head football coach, Jonathan Smith.

Smith comes to MSU after spending six seasons leading the Oregon State Beavers in the Pac-12. As a player, Smith was a four-year starter quarterback at Oregon State from 1998-2001.

Upon his arrival on Sunday, Smith said he was “hugely excited” for the opportunity.

“The more and more I looked into it, I think the fit of this place for me, my family, diving into this community, competing at the national level in regards to I think this is a national brand here at Michigan State, we couldn’t be more excited,” Smith said.

MSU’s Athletic Director Alan Haller said Smith will get a seven-year contract starting at $7.25 million.

The California native has been at Spartan Stadium before, as the quarterbacks coach for Boise State in 2012. The Spartans were victorious in that season-opening game, winning 17-13.

“I still remember we got pretty good,” Smith recalled. “That crowd, that atmosphere, the passion in the fan base - I’m ready to be on the other sideline.”

Smith also noted the ages of his children, the opportunity to join a national brand that is Michigan State, and the alumni got him excited to join.

When asked when he knew Michigan State was the job he wanted to accept, Smith said the process was through.

“Alan (MSU Vice President/Athletic Director Haller) was awesome throughout,” Smith said. “The belief and listening to him describing the place, talk about his vision for this - that grew on me every time we spoke. We took our time and feel good about it.”

News 10 Sports’ Fred Heumann asked when Smith knew the move was going to happen, as he had a big game with Oregon State.

“I felt confident, to be honest with you, but I did want to sleep on it one more night,” Smith said. “But in my mind, it’s been a long time.”

“I’m excited to be here, ready to go work. This is a special place and I’m anxious to learn about it.”

Saturday night, Cal and UCLA faced off in the final regular-season football game for the Pac-12 as we know it. Moving forward, the conference will only have two schools and no media deal. Beginning in 2024, Oregon State and Washington State will be the only remaining members.

