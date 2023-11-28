New iPhone update draws some concern from law enforcement

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Apple has rolled out their newest iPhone iOS 17 update and a new feature called NameDrop has several law enforcement agencies across the country warning users about it.

However, Sgt. Victoria Dallas with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office Intelligence Unit suggested you don’t have to panic.

“Just you walking by somebody, if you have an iPhone and I have an iPhone and we just walked by each other, it’s not going to share that information,” said Sgt. Dallas. “Both of your iPhones have to literally be centimeters apart. They have to almost be touching.”

NameDrop is the feature, enabled by default, with the new update. Anyone with their AirDrop turned on can place the top of their phone with the other in order to receive a person’s contact information.

“Both users must agree to share and receive this information. It only shares what is on your contact card,” Sgt. Dallas said.

A tool that she said is useful for people doing business.

“Going away is the business card, right? Now, I can just go ahead I could, we can touch phones, and it will share our business information. So it is a good thing,” she said.

She does point out the NameDrop feature may not be a good thing for kids and parents should go through their kid’s contact cards.

“See what they have on their contact cards... you know a lot of times kids have these really weird and funky handles that parents just don’t know about,” said Sgt. Dallas. “A lot of people don’t realize what’s on their contact card. It also shares things. You know your name, your last name, your phone number. Some people put on their date of birth, their address, their social security number, what size pants they were for when I share it to my grandma. You don’t want that stuff shared.”

NameDrop will also cancel if the two devices move away from each other or if the phone locks before the transfer is complete. To disable the feature, go into settings, click General, and then AirDrop and toggle off Bring Devices Together option.

