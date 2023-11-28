Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023: 5 things you need to know

none
By Sierra Searcy and Blake Keller
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:49 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, mid-Michigan! We are quieter this morning compared to Monday, so here are five stories to know before your day begins.

1. Saginaw native and State Board of Education President Pamela Pugh will now run in the Congressional 8th District, a seat being vacated by Congressman Dan Kildee. That means she is now dropping her campaign for the Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Debbie Stabenow. She said she wants to make sure mid-Michigan towns have a strong voice in D.C.

2. Today, Midland Center for the Arts breaking ground on its latest renovation project. The facility will hold a special private ceremony to honor the occasion followed by an open house. The event will feature drawings of the new project, which looks to build an art and STEM center and more, plus drinks and entertainment. The open house is from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

3. Today is Giving Tuesday. The Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center hosting a Giving Tuesday event to engage support for veterans. You can stop by the main entrance and drop off donations. This can be new winter gloves, hats and thermal socks to help veterans get through the winter months. Donations are accepted between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

4. Holly Jolly Days is coming to Downtown Midland starting today. Santa will be trekking over the Tridge at 6:30 p.m. to light the Santa House on Main Street. Thursday at 6:30 p.m., join the Jingle Bell Fun Run Walk and Friday, grab your ugly sweater for the bar crawl at seven. You can also catch free horse-drawn carriage rides. Pick-up is at The H Hotel.

5. Two award-winning artists set to discuss their latest work at the Marshall Fredericks Sculpture Museum in Saginaw County today. Kelly Church and Lois Beardslee are two featured artists they will talk about their work and what it’s like to be a part of this exhibit. The discussion is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

