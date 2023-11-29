Attorney suspended for throwing Pringles can with human feces at victim’s advocacy center

FILE -- An Ohio attorney has been suspended for throwing a feces-filled can at an advocacy center. (Source: WOIO)
By Jessica Schmidt and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - An Ohio attorney has been suspended after being accused of putting his own feces into a Pringles container and throwing it into the parking lot of a victim’s advocacy center.

The Ohio Supreme Court suspended attorney Jack Blakeslee for a year for the alleged incident.

His suspension will be stayed after six months. However, if he is accused of misconduct again, he will serve the full-year suspension.

Blakeslee said he was only doing a prank, and it was one that he had pulled 10 times that year, but judges disagreed.

The justices said Blakeslee had known the advocates working at the center for years and was going to see them in court 15 minutes after he threw the container into the parking lot.

At the time, Blakeslee was representing the accused in a capital murder case.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Airdrop
New iPhone update draws some concern from law enforcement
Crash leads to arrest of 19-year-old
Crash leads to arrest of 19-year-old
none
Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023: 5 things you need to know
Nessel claims Boyce Hydro knew the Edenville Dam could fail if water levels in Wixom Lake were...
Former Edenville Dam owner ordered to pay $119M for dam failure
Jenny Arriaga, 25, and Lezter Juarez, 27, were killed in a crash on I-80 near North Platte,...
Toddler to celebrate 1st birthday same day as her parents’ funeral following holiday weekend crash

Latest News

Combine harvesting corn
Harvest hassle: Late corn harvest impacts local farmer
Farmers like to have their corn harvested by around Thanksgiving, but that’s not the case this...
Harvest hassle: Late corn harvest impacts local farmer
Here's a look at our top stories.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday evening, Nov. 29
The United States is sending 54,000 pounds of food and medicine to Gaza. The first shipment...
Israeli military says 10 Israelis, four Thai nationals, have been released by Hamas