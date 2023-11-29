Body of Kelly McWhirter believed to be found, sheriff says

By Emily Keinath
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said he believes they have located the body of Kelly McWhirter, a Flushing woman who has been missing since October.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating McWhirter’s disappearance as a homicide after her estranged husband, Steven Higgins, took his own life on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Swanson said the sheriff’s office received a 911 call at 1:20 p.m. from a hunter, who was training his bird dog in St. Charles on Ryan Road, east of Sharon Road.

The Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said they believe they have located the body of Kelly McWhirter. Video courtesy of the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

“The dog indicated what was to be found a badly decomposed body,” Swanson said. “When we dispatched to that area, we believed that the body is one of Kelly McWhirter.”

Swanson said there was significant trauma to the body and clothing matched the last known clothing McWhirter was wearing the day of her disappearance.

The sheriff’s office is working hard to confirm the identification of the body using DNA and dental records, Swanson said, adding it takes days to receive results.

Investigators believe McWhirter was murdered by Higgins sometime between Saturday, Oct. 14 and Wednesday, Oct. 18. Investigators also believe he disposed of her body during that time.

“I am encouraged that we are on the right track to give Kelly the closure she deserves and the dignity and respect. There’ll be more details coming,” Swanson said.

