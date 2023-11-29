Dry Thursday with 40s, watching rain and snow potential Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although our temperatures warmed up a decent amount today, it probably hasn’t been easy to tell!

We’re in that time of year where wind chill will be a factor most days and today was certainly one of those days, just like the previous days this week. We were able to see those jump out of the teens at times at least, and it appears we’ll be in for a brief warm up on Thursday, along with enjoying another dry day.

Our run of dry weather will come to an end on Friday, as a system that earlier this week looked like it would stay to our south, is moving back north. And with it, we could potentially see our next round of snow.

This Evening & Overnight

We’ll be dry through tonight, and although we’ll be on the colder side, lows won’t fall quite as far tonight, with our 30s from this afternoon bottoming out in the middle to upper 20s, as opposed to the teens and low 20s of the last few nights.

Lows are expected to drop into the 20s and low 30s tonight. (WNEM)

Skies will vary a bit this evening and overnight, with brief clearing this evening, followed by another round of clouds overnight. Those clouds are expected to break up at least partially again Thursday morning to allow some sun through.

Winds overnight will remain out of the southwest around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Thursday

Dry weather will be expected through the day on Thursday, with variably cloudy skies. The best chance for sun is expected to be during the morning and early afternoon, before things cloud up again during the second half of the day.

High temperatures on Thursday are expected to be in the 40s. (WNEM)

Highs on Thursday will take full advantage of a southwest wind that will be breezy, around 10 to 20 miles per hour sustained, with gusts between 25 to 35 miles per hour. We should land in the middle 40s in most areas.

Clouds will continue to thicken up on Thursday night, but we should remain dry through most, if not all of the overnight time frame. Lows will settle in the 20s and low 30s for Friday morning, which will be worth keeping an eye on, more on that below.

Friday: Early Thoughts

An area of low pressure getting itself organized, as of Wednesday evening in the desert southwest, is expected to move through the Ohio Valley on Friday and Saturday. Although earlier this week that system was projected to largely stay to our south, it has trended northward in our data over the last 24 hours.

Snow is expected to return on Friday, potentially mixing with rain. The best chance for wet weather is around the Tri-Cities and Thumb southward. (WNEM)

With that, we’ve added a chance for rain and snow to the forecast on Friday. The best chance up to this point is expected to be around the Great Lakes Bay Region, the Thumb, and southward toward the Flint area.

While snow seems to be becoming the more favored outcome, temperatures still look like a very close call between rain and snow, so we’ll be holding off on snow totals for a little bit longer. However, if this were to be an all snow event, it doesn’t look to be a huge snow, though we’d still have to be mindful of the roads.

At this point, much of the snow also looks to fall during the daylight hours Friday, which could help us out in that regard too, especially following a more mild day on Thursday. Highs Friday are also expected to be above freezing.

At this point, stay tuned! We’ll have more updates for you as we get closer to Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.