Expert says gas prices are down in Michigan

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is down 26 cents from this time in 2022, and the price of diesel is down $1.

Patrick De Haan, a petroleum analyst at GasBuddy, explained what’s behind the drop and if these prices will stick around.

“We’ve continued to see prices decreasing here really for, nearing four weeks now. The average in Michigan is down to about $3.10 per gallon,” said De Haan.

De Haan gave those using gas to fuel their vehicles news they want to hear. In some parts of mid-Michigan TV5′s cameras spotted gas prices below $3 per gallon for regular unleaded gas.

But De Haan said these prices may rise later this week.

“We could see prices moving up here very soon simply because the price of oil has bounced up, and because gas stations haven’t passed along any of the increase in the wholesale price of gasoline over the last several weeks,” he explained.

De Haan calls the potential increase “tame.”

“Maybe on average, a 15 to 20 cent increase could bring prices back up to about $3.29 a gallon, which would be a little bit lower than the last time prices spiked to $3.49 back in early November,” he said.

De Haan said the reason behind the drop is reduced demand during our cold months, coupled with lower prices for ingredients used to make gas and the price of oil dropping for the last five weeks.

He’s quick to point out the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will play a big factor in our gas prices moving forward.

“A lot of that depends on what OPEC may do here in the week ahead. We could see further price increases down the road if OPEC decides to cut production when it meets later this week,” he said.

De Haan said the window for gas priced about $3 per gallon will close in mid-February. After that, he expects a steady increase in prices at the pump as we work our way towards summer.

In Michigan, the average price for a gallon of gas is $3.12, down from $3.59 at this time in 2022.

The following are some averages around mid-Michigan:

Bay County: $3.21

Genesee County: $3.09

Midland County: $2.97

Saginaw County: $3.13

