Few snow showers Wednesday morning, staying breezy

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A weak disturbance moving into the Great Lakes this morning is bring some light, scattered snow showers with it. These snow showers are going to line up with the morning drive up north, but the good news is that this will be a manageable amount of snow. The key takeaway overall is that some slick spots could develop on the northern sections of I-75 and the state highways in Roscommon and Ogemaw Counties, though delays should be minimal. Just give yourself a few extra minutes if you live or travel up there! You can track that snow too with the radar feature in the TV5 First Alert Weather App!

Today

Those aforementioned snow showers up north will also be around for the morning bus stops in Houghton Lake, West Branch, Gladwin, and Standish. These snow showers will move out around noon today which will lead into just mostly cloudy to overcast skies for the remainder of the day.

Wednesday morning will have a few scattered snow showers up north. (WNEM)

Highs today will reach up to 36 degrees and with a normal temperature of 40 degrees on November 29th, that still puts us four degrees below average. The wind today is still going to be quite breezy out of the southwest with sustained speeds at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. This is going to keep a wind chill factor around though it’ll feel just slightly warmer than the last two days, those values will be closer to 25-26 degrees this afternoon (rather than staying in the teens). You’ll still need some cold weather gear today!

Wednesday will still be brisk. (WNEM)

Tonight

Fortunately we will see the wind relaxing a little bit into the overnight, speeds will be back down to just 10 to 15 mph from the southwest. With mostly cloudy skies, lows will be a little warmer than the last few nights as they only fall to 29 degrees. Wind chills will start off between 15-20 degrees on Thursday morning. Dry weather is going to hold through the entirety of the night too.

Wednesday night will be just below freezing. (WNEM)

Thursday

Skies have been trending more mostly cloudy for Thursday with it also being the warmest day of the week at 44 degrees. Even though it’ll be warmer, the wind is still going to be stronger with speeds at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. This wind will be from the southwest, making it a repeat of Wednesday’s wind. The feels like temperature will be in the middle 30s by the afternoon, so that’ll also be some improvement over the last few days!

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week. (WNEM)

Friday: New Chance of Snow Showers?

From the weekend and the onset of the week, there’s a low we’ve been keeping an eye on for the Friday timeframe. Earlier in the week, data was keeping this low completely to our south. As of late-Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the newest data is starting to show this low inching back north again. We’re adding a chance of snow showers in for Friday, but only for Owosso, Flint, Lapeer, and the surrounding areas in our southern row of counties. Essentially, the northern edge of this low could just clip our southern row of counties.

Friday could have some snow showers clip the Flint area. (WNEM)

The big takeaway here is that these snow showers are currently lining up with the midday timeframe, so the afternoon commute could see slick spots developing near Flint, especially on any surface streets. Current data shows these snow showers could potentially bring about 1″ to 1.5″. Overall, there will be snow showers on the north side of the low, the question is just how far north it’ll reach. We are expecting to have to refine this part of the forecast even more, so please stay tuned for updates right here and download the TV5 First Alert App to get video updates too!

The TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast also shows a few more rain and snow shower chances over the weekend.

