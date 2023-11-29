Former SVSU employee gifts $650K posthumously to scholarship

By Emily Keinath
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A former Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) employee has posthumously left a $650,000 gift from his estate to benefit a SVSU scholarship.

Douglas “Doug” Wagener died in April 2022 and left a gift of $650,000 to benefit the Gloria J. and Douglas E. Wagener Support Staff Association (SSA) Endowed Scholarship at the university, SVSU said.

“The Support Staff Association of Saginaw Valley State University gratefully acknowledges the generous donation received towards its endowed scholarship,” said Kathleen Chantaca-Kubczak, president of the Support Staff Association. “This generous contribution, to be presented by the Wagener family, is a tribute to Gloria Wagener, who founded the SSA in 1980, and her dedicated husband, Doug, who was a longtime SVSU employee and Gloria’s greatest supporter.”

Doug worked at SVSU for 20 years as a stagehand, theatre building director, and electrician, SVSU said, adding he met his wife Gloria at the university who was an employee there for 42 years. The couple married in 1975.

The scholarship was named after Doug and Gloria to honor their service and generosity to the university.

According to SVSU, Gloria was instrumental in the establishment of the SVSU SSA and was active in the organization throughout her career.

“They had no children but understood the importance of education. The devotion Gloria had to her fellow colleagues through the work of the union and the connections she and Doug had with the students at SVSU were the reasons they created this scholarship,” said Bernal Koch, Doug’s sister. “With this scholarship, future students will benefit from this generous endowment. Their legacy lives on!”

Koch presented the check to the SVSU Foundation.

A six-figure gift from the estate of a former Saginaw Valley State University employee will benefit SVSU students who are current or past members of SVSU’s Support Staff Association or their children or grandchildren.

Caleb Zastrow, a SVSU marketing major from Midland, has benefitted from the scholarship. He said the support allowed him to be more involved on campus and enriched his college experience.

The SVSU SSA was established in 2012 and was renamed the Gloria J. Wagener Support Staff Association Endowed Scholarship after Gloria’s unexpected death in 2016.

In 2019, Doug pledged an estate gift to support the scholarship, which was then renamed again to honor his generosity.

