Get into the holiday spirit at Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland

Where it’s Christmas 365 days a year
By Lauren Piesko
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - What better place to do your holiday shopping than at the world’s largest Christmas store?

Located at 25 Christmas Lane in Frankenmuth (fitting, right?), you can find everything from Christmas trees to decorations to ornaments.

There’s also a different section for every category of ornaments, helping you narrow down your search and celebrate every special event or milestone from the year.

“Our main job here is to make memories,” said Theresa Dodson, ornament penner at Bronner’s. “People come in, they buy their ornaments and we put their names on it, they take it home and year after year, it’s like a little flashcard of what they did that year.”

Dodson personalizes ornaments for all occasions, from engagements to weddings to graduations and more. Every ornament is hand-signed in person by Dodson and her team. She said the best part about her job is meeting new visitors from near and far every day.

“We send them home with a little bit of Christmas cheer,” Dodson said.

Santa Claus will be at Bronner’s every day until Christmas Eve to take pictures and collect kids’ letters.

To view their hours and online shop, click here.

