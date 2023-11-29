Light snow possible for some Wednesday, not as chilly

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a chilly start to the week around Mid-Michigan, and we’ve had some occasional snow pass through as well.

As we work through the next couple of days, we should see our temperatures start to climb and we’ll get a brief break from some of the wet weather, too. How long that break lasts is still unclear, but it’s looking like we should be able to get through at least Thursday, if not Friday before those chances start becoming more likely into the latter half of the weekend and early next week.

This Evening & Overnight

As we go through the next few hours, snow showers should continue losing their intensity, and most areas will dry out for at least a few hours. A weak disturbance to our west will bring snow showers back into the picture overnight and early Wednesday. That snow is expected to be on the lighter side, but with it arriving during the morning commute for some, be sure to be mindful of road conditions if you’re seeing snow tomorrow morning.

Lows tonight will be in the teens and low 20s. (WNEM)

Lows will also be falling into the 20s tonight, and briefly into the teens in some areas, so icy spots will be possible where snow falls. As winds turn more southwesterly tonight, around 5 to 15 miles per hour, we should only bottom out briefly early in the night, before starting to rise into the morning hours. Wind chills will likely be in the teens again on Wednesday morning.

Wednesday

Scattered snow is expected on Wednesday AM, especially north. (WNEM)

Scattered snow will be most likely during the first part of the day, and the chances will be highest in areas north of the Great Lakes Bay Region. Once we start moving further into the afternoon, the snow should wind down and we’ll dry out again. Snowfall totals from any snow on Wednesday should be fairly unimpressive, generally checking in at 1″ or less.

Projected snow totals for Wednesday's snow. Most should pick up less than 1". (WNEM)

Highs will be warmer on Wednesday, with most areas warming into the middle 30s. Winds will be west southwesterly during the day, around 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts near 30 miles per hour.

Highs will be warmer on Wednesday. (WNEM)

Dry weather will take over into the evening hours, with skies remaining mostly cloudy early, before starting to clear out into Thursday morning. Lows on Wednesday night will be in the 20s.

